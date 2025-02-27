First To Know forecast: A clearer trend for Friday (02/27/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As February comes to a close Friday, the sources of cooler air won't end with the month. Tonight's cold front will cast more clouds over the region, and across a few points in southern Georgia, we can see a quick-forming showers ever so briefly in some neighborhoods around and north of US 84. There are no lofty expectations for rain activity around the area tonight or in the morning.

Evening temps will go from the 70s to the 60s with a mostly cloudy to partly clear sky beyond midnight. Forecast lows in the morning will be in the mid 40s to low 50s.

A general clearing trend will occur by sunrise, which leads to a high amount of sunlight for most of the day. The air is dry, but not remarkably cool, so we'll manage to get those afternoon highs back into the middle 70s.

It's a sweet-looking weather weekend for the state line area, featuring a few patches of clouds and a mostly sunny trend Saturday. Morning readings will be in the 40s and highs return to the mid 70s. A dry cold front enters Sunday to promote a sunny sky and renew the near-average temperature range for the start of the new week.

Showers and thunderstorms are shown to sweep across the Deep South starting Tuesday; our peak rain opportunity or this activity is Wednesday. There are signals for gusty thunderstorms that can be severe; we will monitor and analyze forecast trends carefully through the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

