First To Know forecast: A clear night, a crisp morning (05/14/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A light northwest wind is advancing very dry air into the region late today, supporting the clearness of the sky and limiting the development of fair-weather clouds to the coast and the southeast Big Bend. Any source of clouds will disappear later tonight as a zone of high pressure goes overhead. This setup will produce temperatures falling steadily through the 70s this evening and the 60s into the early part of Friday morning.

Eventual lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Abundant sunshine will be mixed with occasional passing clouds through Friday afternoon. The air will remain dry and stable, and there is no rain chance. Highs will get close to average, mainly in the mid to upper 80s.

Winds by the weekend will start coming from the southeast. This change will bring back doses of moisture and add to a more-humid feel gradually into early next week. With highs around 90° starting Sunday and for most of next week, a few pop-up showers or a thunderstorm can form in the afternoons in the eastern Big Bend and the I-75 corridor of southern Georgia. Overall rain expectations will stay low for most of next week as a summerlike feel sets in.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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