First substantial showers this month on the way Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday brings us another foggy, warm, and humid start across our neighborhoods.

Highs Wednesday climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

A spot shower cannot be ruled out Wednesday afternoon, but showers will not be a washout.

Thursday brings a more widespread rain and storm chance.

A cold front will slide through our neighborhoods from northwest to southeast.

Storms begin in the Tri-State around mid to late morning. Timing details are still being worked out as the front gets closer, but we do have a general idea of Thursday midday that storms will be moving through.

Areas from Tallahassee and west have a low threat of seeing a storm or two produce gusty wind. Widespread severe weather is not expected though.

We will keep a close eye on storms as they pass and keep you up-to-date on any changes or hazards that may arise.

Friday and Saturday look tame with another stronger cold front moving through Sunday. This front will produce another round of severe weather potential, and we have much cooler air moving in behind this front.

Highs drop to the 60s and 70s, and lows drop to the mid to upper 30s!