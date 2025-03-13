First of two storm systems this week arrives Thursday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Patchy fog is possible across the Big Bend and South Georgia early Thursday morning.

Some fog will reduce visibility to a mile or less.

When fog is out, some cloud cover will remain overhead.

Highs still top out in the mid 70s Thursday afternoon.

Just after lunchtime, isolated storms will develop in our neighborhoods.

First storms develop in the tri-state neighborhoods before pushing east and south across parts of South Georgia and northern Big Bend neighborhoods.

Not all of us will receive storms.

Of the isolated storms that develop, a couple of storms could contain damaging wind and hail.

Stronger to severe storms will not be widespread Thursday, but one or two could become strong enough to prompt a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

Hail and gusty wind are the main threats from stronger storms, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Fast forwarding into Saturday night, make sure you have multiple ways to get alerts before you head to bed.

Widespread severe outbreak is looking more likely for the Midwest to Southeast over the weekend.

Storms will weaken, but only slightly, as they arrive to our neighborhoods Saturday late-night (really early Sunday morning).

The timing and main impacts will still be ironed out before we head into the weekend, but expect an active start to your Sunday morning.

