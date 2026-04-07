FIRE ALERT: Fire Weather Warning issued Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A Fire Weather Warning (or Red Flag Warning) has been issued for Leon, Gadsden, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, Colquitt, Miller, and Cook counties from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

After the front passed yesterday, the relative humidity in these areas can drop to around 22-28%, despite the rain received, which is within the threshold for fire to spread.

The location of the low pressure associated with that front is close enough to maintain strong winds for our area. Winds will be from 15-20 mph, and gusts can reach as high as 35 mph in certain areas. This can carry embers and spread fires, heightening the threat.

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These threats are also coming off the Exceptional (Level 5) drought, which has spread through most of the Big Bend and South Georgia. With no major rain on the horizon, the little we received recently will not be enough to fight this back, only increasing the hold the drought has on us.

Be mindful of potential fire starters such as: equipment that can cause sparks, cars on the grass, tossing of lit cigarettes, and remember that a burn ban is in place.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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