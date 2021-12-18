Few strong storms possible on Saturday night, early Sunday

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — While the heaviest rain and strongest storms stay mostly west of the immediate area early Saturday evening, there is still a marginal risk for severe weather in the western counties of the Big Bend and South Georgia. Storms may produce gusty winds and heavy downpours through tonight.

Late Saturday night, storms will progress eastward through the Big Bend and South Georgia into the overnight hours. Some stronger storms may be possible. That equates to a few heavier spots of rain in addition to a stronger pop-up wind gust!

Activity should wrap-up by Sunday afternoon.

More rain, clouds, and much cooler temperatures will be on the way to start the work week. Rain will move in late Monday night and Tuesday will likely be the wettest day of the week.

Christmas weekend looks pleasant with warmer and drier conditions making a comeback.

