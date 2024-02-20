Few shower chances this week means more sunshine for South Georgia and the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thanks to high pressure over our area this week, we will see more sunshine!

Rain chances stay limited until the end of the week.

A cooler start brings us into Tuesday morning. Lows drop to or just below freezing.

For areas that haven't seen as many of those 32-degree temperatures and below this season, a Freeze Warning has been issued until 8 AM Tuesday morning.

That includes Suwannee, Echols, Clinch, and Hamilton counties.

Highs return to the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon under sunny skies.

Lows only drop to the upper 30s for Wednesday morning with highs Wednesday afternoon topping out in the low 70s.

We only get warmer from there, but some cloud cover does return for Thursday. Partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s bring us into Thursday.

Late-Thursday and Friday we have a few rain showers with an embedded thunderstorm possible. About half of us will see rain Friday.

Highs Friday still top out in the mid 70s!

Saturday sunshine returns, and we stay dry all weekend long!

Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s with highs Sunday in the mid 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with signs of warmer weather sticking around with highs in the upper 70s!