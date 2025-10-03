Few pesky showers in the midst of local Saturday football action

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We have a couple of our hometown teams on the fields Saturday, tackling opponents and enduring slim rain chances and seasonable levels of mildness and warmth.

Tailgaters across the region will also be dealing with winds reaching around 10 to 15 mph from the northeast, gusting above 20 mph at times. Canopies may need extra support, and napkins and plates could use methods of keeping them from flying around in the breezes. The temperatures will go from the lower 70s at mid-morning to the mid 80s in the mid-afternoon. Scattered clouds and times of sunshine will be the main weather features prior to the start of local games.

At Bazemore-Hyder, the Blazers' 4:00 p.m. kickoff will happen with a partly sunny sky and temps in the mid 80s. Winds will continue from the northeast around 10-15 mph. A brief shower is possible but should not have a high impact.

The Seminoles' huge matchup with the Miami Hurricanes will happen in the evening with kickoff temps in the upper 70s. Winds will be lighter as the game goes on, and the isolated shower chance early on will fade to about a zero chance after nightfall. Readings will drop into the mid and lower 70s by the end of the game.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.