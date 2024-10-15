Feeling the drier air first... then comes the chill!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front approaches and passes over our neighborhoods Tuesday!

This will bring cooler air, but we will feel the drier air first!

Dew point temperatures will signal dry air has arrived with dew point temperatures in the 40s these next few days!

Highs Tuesday will be in the low 80s Tuesday, but drop 10 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday highs will top out in the low 70s.

When do the jackets come out? That would be Wednesday night! Lows drop to the low 40s!

This is not the BIG turn into cold weather for the season, but it is a good taste of cooler weather to come!