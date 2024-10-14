Feeling the crisp, cool air even over afternoon hours by midweek!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday kicks us off with some cooler temperatures to start.

We have consistently hit the 50s and 60s at night, but some cooler temperatures will even be felt through afternoon hours come midweek!

Highs Monday will still be the warmest, topping out in the upper 80s.

Lows still drop to the 50s and 60s Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon, changes start approaching from the northwest. This change comes in the form of a dry cold front.

The cold front moves through Tuesday afternoon, and a few clouds will linger overhead. We can still expect more sunshine than clouds, but a drop or two of rain cannot be ruled out.

These very spotty showers will not be a washout by any means.

What this front will do for us is bring in much cooler air.

We can already see that for parts of the Midwest behind the front Monday.

This cooler air arrives for us Wednesday afternoon as we have the potential to get to the mid to low 40s Thursday morning!

I have cracked the windows for the last few nights, but it may be time to even shut those at night now with the colder air coming.

Highs Wednesday through Friday stay in the low 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.