FEELING LIKE SPRING: Highs Wednesday could top out in upper 70s

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Walking out Wednesday morning, you will feel temperatures already sitting in the 60s.

Highs Wednesday could top out as high as the upper 70s in many of our neighborhoods.

We can expect a mix of sun and clouds, so a peek of sunshine or two is possible.

Rain chances stay low Wednesday, but a few spotty, light showers cannot be ruled out.

It may be a better idea to have the umbrellas close just in case, because if you don't use it Wednesday, there is a better chance of popping it open for the end of the week.

Thursday and Friday, a system off to our west starts to move closer to the southeast.

More scattered shower chances increase Thursday and will be most widespread Friday and Saturday.

During this time, we could even hear a rumble of thunder or two.

Some stronger storms are possible Friday for Apalachicola with gusty wind being the main threat.

Saturday showers and storms will move through during morning and midday hours and clear overnight.

Sunday brings breezy conditions behind the front and cooler weather.

Highs Sunday will be in the upper 60s, with highs dropping to low 60s Monday.

Lows both these mornings will be in the 50s then 40s.

A low of upper 30s is possible for Tuesday morning.