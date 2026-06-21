Father's Day First to Know Forecast (6/21/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Father's Day!

We are starting off with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Most neighborhoods are seeing the 70s, but those are quickly climbing.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s.

Afternoon shower and storm activity will join us yet again. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Any outdoor activities should have backup plan, however, not everyone will see the activity.

Stay cool and dry!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.