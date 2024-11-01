FAMU KICKOFF FORECAST: No need for the rain jackets but you may need the extra water

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A warm weekend sets up to round off a week full of activities for FAMU's homecoming!

Kickoff against Texas Southern University is at 4 PM in Bragg Memorial Stadium, and boy will it be warm!!

Usually we are talking about a colder snap this time of the year, but this year's homecoming will be more sweaty than chilly.

Keeping the water close and hydrating under partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s Friday through Sunday.

Remember on Sunday, we 'fall back' an hour as Daylight Saving Time ends.

At 2 AM Sunday morning, we fall back to 1 AM to do the hour all over again.

We get an extra hour of sleep, but lose an hour of evening sunlight.