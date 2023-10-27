FAMU HOMECOMING FORECAST: T-shirt weather from Friday convocation to Saturday kickoff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are ending the week with very warm temperatures.

The good news for Homecoming Weekend at FAMU? Rain stays away!

You may be wearing your shades and hats to the game Saturday afternoon to keep the sunshine from beating down on you.

Kickoff at 4 PM happens to be during one of the hottest parts of the day.

Highs Friday climb to the mid 80s.

Upper 80s are in store for the weekend and early next week.

Rain chances stay limited and low for our very eastern counties (closer to the I-75 corridor and east) Friday. Even then, a light drop is all you may feel.

Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year.

Your trick-or-treat forecast will start with a small cool-down.

A mostly dry cold front moves through bringing highs down to the low 80s Halloween afternoon.

Trick-or-treating during and after sunset will be under partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

We wake up Wednesday morning to lows in the mid 50s.

The big cool-off comes Wednesday afternoon with highs only topping out in the upper 60s!!

