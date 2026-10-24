FAMU Homecoming Forecast (10/24/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off on the chilly side yet again with temperatures in the 50s throughout the morning with a breeze. Grab a jacket on your way out the door if you are heading to the FAMU Homecoming Parade!

Winds will continue to pick up as we move through the day, eventually reaching 15-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph at times. The strongest winds will be right around kickoff at 3 p.m. as the Rattlers take on the Golden Lions.

ABC 27 FAMU Football Forecast

ABC 27 Saturday afternoon wind gusts

The chill will quickly fade as the sun rises and the 70s will return in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The arrival of some moisture will cause a few clouds at most, shower activity will remain nonexistent.

The winds will stick with us through the rest of the weekend, with slightly stronger gusts expected for Sunday. Temperatures will stay consistent over the next 5-7 days as we keep the chilly nights/mornings and warm afternoons.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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