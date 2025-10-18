FAMU HOCO: Cool start, warm afternoon, dry throughout

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday will be busy for many reasons on the Highest of Seven Hills.

Homecoming for Florida A&M will draw many thousands into the community and the stands for the late-afternoon football game kickoff.

For all activities, there is no chance for showers, rain, or thunderstorms. Temperatures will range vastly depending on the time of day.

Morning parade prep will occur with clear sky and temps in the 50s to near 60°. As the procession proceeds, readings will rise into the 70s by mid-morning.

Tailgaters will have light winds, from the east and southeast and mainly less than 10 mph. Canopies should be able to withstand with the normal tie-downs and weights for safety. The temperatures will go from the lower 70s at mid-morning to the lower 80s in the early afternoon. Scattered clouds and times of sunshine will be the main weather features prior to the start of the football game.

Kickoff temps inside Bragg Memorial will be in the mid 80s, near the peak for the day, with a partly cloudy pattern in the sky. It will feel hotter in direct sunlight. Temps will fall into the 70s in the final quarter of the matchup as winds remain on the light side.

