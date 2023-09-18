Fall-like feelings going around this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fall-like weather is in the forecast this week!

Drier air and cooler temperatures mix together to make for some beautiful afternoons in store for the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s while lows drop to the mid to upper 60s.

A perfect few days to go for a walk or take the dog for a few extra steps around the park.

Chances of rain stay low to non-existent through Wednesday with just a few spotty showers possible Thursday and Friday.

We are watching a potential area of development for a system just off the coastline of Georgia and South Carolina, but chances of development over the next 7-days are low right now.

If a system does develop, we could see a few areas with higher rain chances. Otherwise, impacts to us will be limited.