'Fair' weather forecast over the next several days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few fairs have already been to towns across South Georgia and the Big Bend, but we have some 'fair weather' (get it?) for our forecast this week!

Clear skies and highs in the 60s and 70s may do you a little better than my jokes!

Highs Tuesday top out in the upper 60s with a few low 70s possible. Either way, it is our coolest day of the next seven.

Lows drop to the low 50s and upper 40s again Tuesday night.

Highs slowly climb to the mid 70s by Thursday, all the while staying sunny and clear.

On Friday, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Cloud cover increases with a warmer push of air.

We top out in the upper 70s and low 80s, but spotty showers and storms will not be a washout. You may just have to put up the umbrella for a few minutes to avoid getting rained on.

We clear out by Saturday with a few clouds still lingering.