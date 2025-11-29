Fair conditions all around

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Although we are seeing a few more clouds than we have the past few days, we are stay dry for now.

After sunset, temperatures will begin to slowly drop to the 40s across the Big Bend and South Georgia and the clouds will stick around overnight.

With upper level winds shifting to slightly more southerly and with another cold front approaching, moisture levels are on the rise yet again.

The approaching cold front will sweep through Sunday, but will not affect our temperatures a whole lot. We will start to see a bit more cloud coverage throughout the day Sunday before the most rain we have seen in months approaches Monday night into Tuesday.

This rain is ahead of another frontal system. It will drop anywhere from 0.75-1.25" for neighborhoods across the area and hopefully make a small dent in the current drought.

