Fair but foggy Saturday morning ahead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Runners and spectators will have to fight morning fog at the World Athletics Cross Country Championship Saturday morning as visibility could be reduced to less than a mile.

Overnight Friday, temperatures will only get down to the low 60s with muggy conditions.

Although it will be cloudy and foggy Saturday, the showers will be staying away for a majority of the day. A cold front is set to move through with showers arriving around 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

The shower activity will stick to overnight Saturday into Sunday, so shouldn't put a damper on any plans. A few isolated storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds, but a majority of the severe weather should stay to our northwest and weaken as they move through our area.

Be ready to bundle up! Once the cold front passes, temperatures will take a drop, staying in the 60s for highs Sunday and reaching those 30s yet again Sunday night and Monday morning.

A secondary cold front is forecasted to sneak in mid week, reinforcing the cold, allowing temperatures to drop even further.

