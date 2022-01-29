Extremely cold Saturday night, warm-up on the way this week

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Extreme cold is on the way Saturday night! Make sure you protect plants, pets, pipes, yourself, and check on your neighbors too! Skies will be clear and low temperatures will plunge to the low 20's! Bundle up and stay warm if you're planning a Saturday night out on the town!

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for Sunday morning. If you have plans early Sunday, the extra clothing layers are a must!

Otherwise, Sunday will be sunny, dry, and cool with high temperatures slightly warmer in the upper 50's!

The new work week will feature a wonderful warm-up, plenty of sunshine, and dry conditions. Expect mid 60's for high temperatures Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday should climb to the 70's. The next chance for rain will arrive on Thursday and Friday.