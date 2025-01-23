Extreme Cold Warnings remain in effect Thursday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Waking up Thursday morning to what is left of ice on our roadways and VERY chilly temperatures.

Some ares of black ice are still possible with refreezing of ice and snow occurred late Wednesday night.

We are also bundled up walking out the door to the 20s early!

A few areas of clouds will be overhead with sunshine peeking out Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures warm to the low 40s Thursday, so melting will continue for leftover ice and snow.

Lows drop back into the low 20s on Friday, and Saturday mornings with upper 20s as lows Sunday morning.

We are in for a sunny, yet, cooler weekend!

Drier air moves in and highs Friday and Saturday will top out in the mid to upper 40s followed by upper 50s Sunday.