Even HOTTER Wednesday but at least humidity levels are lower!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday stays HOT!

Highs top out in the upper 90s! PHEW!

Luckily, we have less humidity in our atmosphere though.

Dew point temperatures stay in the 'humid' level, but compared to early this weekend, it will feel less sticky!!!

Lots of sunshine will be out for our midweek afternoon.

A few more storms pop up as a front approaches and moves through on Thursday. This will not be a full push of a cold front through, so some lingering moisture will be possible with isolated storms.

This does not look like a washout, but a few more spots of storms will pop up on radar Thursday afternoon.

A quick cool off is possible Friday as highs drop to the low 90s.

Sunshine brings us through the end of the week and into the weekend, but spotty storms are possible in the afternoon. Storms do not look to be widespread through!

Highs return to the mid to upper 90s.