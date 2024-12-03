Even colder Wednesday morning before warmer weather returns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another round of the morning CHILL continues across parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Tuesday morning temperatures drop to or below freezing before warming up to the low 60s in the afternoon.

Wednesday morning is forecast to be our coolest with some 20s even possible! Brr...

Expect lots of sunshine in the afternoons through Wednesday!

A shift in wind direction from the south brings in warmer weather and more cloud cover as we head into Thursday.

This will be ahead of a cold front that will move through bringing spot rain chances to our forecast Thursday afternoon and evening.

Friday looks to be partly cloudy with spot showers again possible this weekend.

Temperatures for late-week stay in the 40s at night and 60s and 70s during the day! Hopefully the plants can go back outside during that time!