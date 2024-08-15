Enjoying the quick cool down for late-week!!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A slight cool off is in store for Thursday afternoon with highs only climbing into the mid to low 90s!

Friday morning we even wake up to the low 70s as lows!

Friday afternoon highs only climb into the mid to low 90s, too.

Saturday morning starts out cooler with low 70s, but warmer temperatures climb back in for the afternoon.

Limited storm chances exist Thursday with only a spot storm possible.

Friday storm chances are near-zero with plenty of sunshine to enjoy with slightly cooler temperatures.

Saturday afternoon spot storms are possible, but as highs rise, we will will also see dew points rise.

Scattered storms arrive by end of weekend and through early Monday.