Enjoying the 40s to start Tuesday morning!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures start in the 40s on Tuesday! A nice cool-off is thanks to cooler, drier air from the north with less wind.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s for the first few hours of Tuesday morning.

Highs return closer to average in the afternoon. Averages are in the low 80s this time of year. Tuesday's highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunshine will be prevalent through the end of the week!

Highs by Friday do jump to the mid to upper 80s.

A few clouds will be around during the weekend afternoons, but this will still be a mix of sun and clouds.

Our only rain chances come as a very isolated shower this weekend and beginning of next week as a drop or two from limited shower potential!

More than 90-percent of our area will remain rain-free.