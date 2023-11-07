ELECTION DAY FORECAST: Warm, sunny day with sights set on weekend shower chances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another day of sunshine and warmer weather is in store for the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday afternoon.

Upper-level cloud cover is possible Tuesday afternoon, but those do not produce any raindrops.

Just like Monday, those clouds high up in the atmosphere are mostly made of ice. They could refract sunlight- creating sun dogs! You can't walk these dogs though.

They are the arc rainbows in the clouds you can see in the mostly-ice-containing clouds.

Highs slowly climb closer to the mid 80s by Wednesday. We keep in sunshine through midweek.

The area of high pressure keeping us dry and clear moves east Wednesday evening.

You'll notice the changes occurring, because cloud cover increases Thursday into Friday.

Saturday and Sunday we finally get much needed rain. The good news for weekend plans? Rain is not widespread. What is good news for our weekend plans is unfortunate news for making a dent in our drought monitor that shows dry to severe drought conditions in much of our area.

A cool off is on the way early next week.