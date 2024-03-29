Egg-citing weekend outlook for all those with outdoor plans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We head into the weekend with a sweat-free forecast- not only because mild temperatures but because of the lack of active weather, too.

Highs Friday climb to the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine to soak up throughout the day.

By Saturday, some clouds move in, but these will not produce any rain.

A southerly wind (wind from the south) will keep our temperatures mild for the weekend as we climb into the low 80s.

Easter Sunday will be warm with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

Monday and Tuesday look mostly dry, but highs keep climbing to the mid 80s.

Our next chances of rain look to hold off until Tuesday night into Wednesday.