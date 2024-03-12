NEW REPORT: EF-1 tornado confirmed from March 9th storms near Miccosukee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday morning a report was released from the National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirming an EF-1 tornado from the storm system March 9, 2024 along the Leon-Jefferson County line.

The storm damage was reported closet to the city of Miccosukee, FL for reference.

Winds peaked at 100 mph on a 3.43 mile path between Jefferson and Leon counties at width of 355 yards.

There were no reported injuries or deaths from this tornado.

Preliminary findings noted minor damage initially found from straight-line winds just east of Straw Pond north of Moccasin Gap Road.

Here winds were estimated to reach at least 80 mph.

The storm then produced a tornado. It touched down on property just east of Alberta Lake Road.

Snapped and uprooted tree damage were noted here. They fell in multiple directions consistent with a 100 mph rotational which warrants an EF-1 rating.

According the National Weather Service of Tallahassee's report, the storm then crossed Veterans Memorial Drive, paralleled T.S. Green Road in Leon County and then moved over Lake Road into Jefferson County. The tornado lifted east of Norias Road in Jefferson County.

Damage along these roads also consisted of EF-1 damage where wind speeds looked to be around 90 mph.

The most damage occurred west of Lake and Norias Road intersection where winds again estimated to pick up to 100 mph.

For the NWS Tallahassee report click here.

How tornadoes are ranked.

