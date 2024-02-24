Easy, less breezy, and beautiful Sunday in store for the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The weekend kicks off Saturday with breezy conditions with blue skies all around.

Wind calms overnight, and Sunday starts off a little cooler.

Lows drop to the upper 30s in the forecast.

By Sunday afternoon, highs rise once again to the low 70s with less wind and more blue sky!

Starting Sunday, a warm progression is in store for most of early next week.

Highs Monday jump to the mid 70s.

We will be in the upper 70s by Tuesday with another upper 70s day Wednesday.

A few isolated showers are possible Wednesday night through Thursday. This will not be a washout, but we will keep track of the front's timing as it gets closer to the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!