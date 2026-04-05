Easter Sunday Morning First to Know Forecast (4/5/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Anyone heading to church Sunday morning will be good to go with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures throughout the day will get back up to the low to mid 80s with the sun peaking through the clouds when it can with a few isolated showers possible to start.

As the early afternoon approaches, so does a cold front. This is when the highest chance of shower activity will be. It will move in from the northwest, so places like Bainbridge will get in on any shower activity first at around 3-4 p.m.

The front will be very slow moving as it won't reach the Suwannee River Valley and surrounding neighborhoods until around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

However, strong storm chances look to be low and any shower activity will weaken and slowly dissipate as it moves southeast.

Happy Easter!

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