EARLY VOTING FORECAST: Florida early morning poll temperatures cooler and crisp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We can thank the dry air and high pressure for our clear skies and cooler starts this week.

A lot of blue sky will be seen overhead with only a few areas of clouds dotting the skies throughout South Georgia and the Big Bend.

Rain chances are nonexistent this week.

Drier air sticks around, so clear skies keep us cooler in the morning but warmer in the afternoon.

Highs slowly climb from the low 80s Monday to the mid to upper 80s by Wednesday.

Highs hold in the upper 80s Thursday, but they start dropping to the low 80s for the weekend.

Seasonably cooler temperatures greet us out the door in the mornings.

Lows will be in the upper to mid 50s this week!

