Early drives slow due to fog, afternoon light showers possible

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning to you!!

We are almost to Thanksgiving Day, and I know a lot of you are either traveling or have friends or family coming to you.

Either way, there may be some potential travel disrupters in our neighborhoods these next few mornings and afternoons.

The first thing you may notice in the mornings is fog.

Foggy conditions set up in localized areas across the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday morning. Most fog remains in the southeast side of the Big Bend.

Visibility could be limited to a mile or less in those neighborhoods. You may have to give yourself a few extra minutes to head out the door to make it to your destination on time while slowing down in some fog banks.

Fog is not much of a travel factor after around 8-9 AM both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

After fog mixes out, we are left with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies during our afternoons.

A cold front is going to move through the area Tuesday night, but it is weak. This front (Front 1) will make way for a clear and cool few days.

In fact, a cloud deck will remain over us through Thanksgiving and we can expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a spot shower.

Spot shower chances are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Another round of showers and storms is then possible Thursday (Thanksgiving) evening and Friday morning.

Another cold front (Front 2) will help bring the Thanksgiving evening shower and storm potential, but this cold front is much stronger.

Cold air and dry skies follow this front, and we are looking at a clear and cold weekend.

Lows drop to the 30s with highs barely climbing to the 60s. We are watching early morning temperatures next week for a potential near-freeze in some areas.