Earl becomes 2nd named storm in 2 days in Atlantic Ocean

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A tropical wave tracked for over a week has finally gained enough strength to be named a tropical storm in the north Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Earl is located less than 200 miles east of the northern part of the Leeward Islands, and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

Peak wind speeds are at 40 mph, the minimum level for a tropical storm.

Earl is forecast to struggle to gain any significant strength on its trek into the western North Atlantic, but trends indicate it will make a turn to the north over the open waters, away from Puerto Rico and Hispaniola early next week.

Earl will not cause effects to the Big Bend and Florida/Georgia state line regions.