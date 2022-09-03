Watch Now
Earl becomes 2nd named storm in 2 days in Atlantic Ocean

Earl forecast track (11pm 09/02/2022)
abc 27 First to Know Weather
Posted at 10:53 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 22:53:59-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A tropical wave tracked for over a week has finally gained enough strength to be named a tropical storm in the north Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Earl is located less than 200 miles east of the northern part of the Leeward Islands, and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

Peak wind speeds are at 40 mph, the minimum level for a tropical storm.

Earl is forecast to struggle to gain any significant strength on its trek into the western North Atlantic, but trends indicate it will make a turn to the north over the open waters, away from Puerto Rico and Hispaniola early next week.

Earl will not cause effects to the Big Bend and Florida/Georgia state line regions.

