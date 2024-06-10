Dusting off the umbrellas, a few showers move through later in the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday afternoon a front will push through our area. While storm chances are not widespread, a few areas of storms could contain some gusty wind later in the afternoon.

These will likely be closer to the tri-state area and over to the east through Valdosta.

Not all storms will be strong, but one or two could get stronger as the day progresses.

Those that do not receive rain Monday will be hot and HUMID! Highs climb to the mid to upper 90s!

Stay hydrated out there!

Tuesday brings the lowest chance of rain and storm activity.

The front moves through and storm chances are isolated to the southeast side of the Big Bend.

The rest of us will see more sunshine!

Wednesday brings back rain and storm chances.

We are watching a plume of moisture in the Gulf that will mostly impact the Florida Peninsula. This will bring heavy rain to areas around Tampa to Cape Coral.

Keep in mind, a few storms do make it up to our area. We will be keeping an eye on impacts and timing of these showers and storms as we head closer to midweek.