Dust off the umbrellas, soggy Wednesday in store

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday brings us mostly sunny skies, but we start bundling up!

Temperatures start in the mid 30s, and afternoon temperatures climb to the upper 60s Tuesday.

We do not have to worry about bringing the umbrellas along to work Tuesday, but get them ready to have out the door on Wednesday.

A warm front lifts through bringing widespread showers early Wednesday morning. We are talking... right about the time you head out the door in the morning.

Soggy drives all across South Georgia and the Big Bend are expected as the widespread shower activity continues until a cold front passes through by Wednesday evening.

We are not expecting widespread severe chances, but a few rumbles of thunder in the afternoon cannot be ruled out.

After the front passes and rain chances move out with it, we are in for some COLD starts.

Highs top out in the mid to upper 50s mid to late week, but lows drop to the upper 20S on Friday morning! BRRR...