Drying out with less humidity and a breeze Friday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High pressure takes over Friday bringing more sunshine back to the forecast.

After Thursday's impactful rain event, we will slowly be drying things out over the weekend with mild temperatures and drier air.

Friday we can expect a breeze at times gusting up to 20 MPH.

Highs climb to the mid to upper 70s in most areas, but it will feel less sticky with lower humidity around.

Lows drop to the upper 40s Saturday morning.

We warm up to the low 80s Saturday afternoon with sunshine and blue sky taking over.

Sunny to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s set us up for the beginning of next week.

Humidity returns to our area midweek next week, so highs climb to the mid to upper 80s through the end of next week.