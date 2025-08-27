Dry weather pattern continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With a high pressure dominating the eastern U.S. and dry air left over from another weak cold front, rain chances stay at a minimum.

We are waking up to 60s yet again Wednesday morning and as we move throughout the day, the sun is going to be out with a few passing clouds.

Highs will still reach the upper 80s to low 90s across the area, but it continues to be dry, making the 90s a lot more bearable.

Through Thursday, the high pressure to our north begins to move out into the Atlantic and we start to introduce more moisture. This will help rain chances increase Friday and through the weekend.

Labor Day weekend is looking pretty soggy as a stationary front is going to move in and sit over our area, allowing showers and storms to form throughout the weekend with Saturday having the highest chance.

