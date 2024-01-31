Dry weather continues with clear skies and cold temperatures expected tonight

A cold front that moved through this morning helped to clear out skies and bring in drier weather to the region. This has allowed for abundant sunshine throughout the day, raising temperatures into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. These clear skies will continue throughout the overnight hours, and calming winds will allow temperatures to drop into the mid 30s before sunrise tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will begin with lots of sunshine during the morning hours, helping to warm temperatures near the 60 degree mark around noon. Highs will reach the mid 60s during the afternoon hours, with some more clouds filtering into the region. A partly cloudy sky will continue into the day on Friday, where highs are expected to reach the upper 60s.

Skies stay dry until Sunday, when a low pressure system approaches the region from the west. This will help bring a southerly influence to our wind flow, increasing humidity and temperatures throughout the area. Overnight lows will only fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s Sunday morning while mostly cloudy skies cover the Big Bend and Southern Georgia. Rain on Sunday makes way for more scattered showers on Monday before skies dry out and low return to the 30s next week.