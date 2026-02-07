Dry, sunny, and warmer conditions

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A much needed quiet weekend is in place!

Temperatures are sitting comfortably in the 60s and will drop down to to the 30s overnight tonight. Although we are warmer Saturday, freezing temperatures are possible overnight prompting a Freeze Warning for Clinch, Echos, and Hamilton county and a Frost Advisory for Suwannee county.

However, this should be the last of the cold alerts for a while as we are expected to continue to warm up in the coming days, eventually reaching the mid to upper 70s come mid week.

Shower activity will be staying away as well until mid week when we could see a few showers, but nothing that will put a damper on any outdoor plans.

Overall, expected plenty of sunshine, dry conditions, and a few clouds trying to sneak in.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.