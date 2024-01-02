Dry New Year's resolution walks Tuesday turn soggy Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures start out a little cooler Tuesday morning thanks to dry and calmer air behind a dry cold front.

Highs Tuesday will jump into the upper 50s, but that is a 10 degree cool-off from Monday's highs that were in the low 70s!

Trying to get your New Year's resolution daily steps in will be dry Tuesday, but rain moves in for Wednesday.

Early morning and afternoon walks will be dry with cloud cover overhead.

Wednesday evening, as most of us head home from work, rain will be pushing its way into our area.

Scattered showers are expected Wednesday evening through very early Thursday morning.

No severe weather is expected at this time.

A quick dry out is likely Thursday and Friday before more rain (even a few thunderstorms) return Saturday.