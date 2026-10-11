Dry air taking over

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — After many days of overcast and rainy conditions, we are finally getting in on lots of sunshine that will stick with us throughout the whole week!

A high pressure bringing lots of dry air has filtered in behind Isaias. This dry air won't allow showers throughout the week as rain chances drop to 0-10%.

Nothing but sunshine will be here to start the week with a few clouds building towards the middle and end once the high shifts to our east.

A sneak peak into next weekend...a cold front! This will drop our temperatures by about 10-15° bringing daytime highs to the 70s and overnight lows to the 50s and possibly some 40s.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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