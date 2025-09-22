Dry air slowly moving out; humidity increasing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Although conditions remain fairly dry through mid-week, the humidity is making a comeback.

More moisture is slowly working its way into the area, but not enough to fire up any showers just yet.

Highs will stick to the low to mid 90s for a few more days and the shower activity will hold off until the end of the week when a cold front sweeps through with showers and storms ahead of it.

This cold front will act as a way to push that humidity out yet again with dry air behind it but not so much cooler temperatures.

Overnight lows will drop back to the 60s, but daytime highs will stay in the upper 80s.

