Dry air keeps rain chances low

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This is something you don't see in the summer: little to no rain and lows in the 60s!

A cold front pushed through overnight with plenty of dry air behind it, preventing rain from popping up across the area.

Not only that, but overnight lows have dropped to the upper 60s! However, highs will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Through Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be plenty of sunshine with a few clouds passing by.

Take it all in while you can because come Friday, more moisture comes into play and rain chances go right back up to average.

The high pressure helping with the dry air eventually moves out to the Atlantic Friday, allowing moisture to move in from the west.

