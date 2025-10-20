Dry air is back and here to stay

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dry air is dominating the area and has dropped dew point temperatures to the 40s!

Now that the cold front has fully passed, we are left with the dry air behind it, helping it feel very comfortable outside.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s for the remainder of the day and overnight lows will drop to the upper 40s for isolated neighborhoods in south Georgia and low 50s for everyone else.

As a high pressure moves in with another cold front behind it, dry air will be sticking around for the remainder of the week.

The second cold front will help more areas reach the 40s overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

