Drizzly skies keep us on our toes early Thursday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A light shower or two cannot be ruled out through Thursday morning across parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia, especially across the Tri-State area.

Showers will not amount to much, but will be just heavy enough for us to have to pull out umbrellas or rain jackets to avoid getting wet as we dodge in and out of cover.

Light rain lingers on and off through Thursday evening.

Thursday's highs will top out in the upper 60s with lows Friday morning in the upper 30s.

Behind the front that will trigger these Thursday showers, an area of high pressure rapidly moves in.

This will actually dry us out much faster than expected, so Saturday morning lows could drop back down to the low 30s. Bad news for plants!

Highs for the end of the weekend and beginning of next week scoot back into the 70s with lows in the 50s and low 60s. This will also be a period of partly to mostly cloudy skies with more rain forecast for Monday evening through midweek.