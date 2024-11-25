Driving carefully with foggy starts this week!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Here comes the warm up!

Morning temperatures in the 30s will be a (short) thing of the past!

Warmer air means more moisture, and this will lead to some early morning dense, patchy fog across South Georgia and the Big Bend.

Fog could reduce visibility down to a mile or less in the mornings leading up to Thanksgiving. If you have pre-Thanksgiving Day travel plans, please drive carefully out there!

Highs keep rising through Thanksgiving afternoon.

A cold front approaches later this week. Once the cold front passes, a few spot showers will be left behind. Expect spotty showers Tuesday through Thursday.

These will not be a washout or an outside turkey grilling ruin-er, but you will have to watch for the isolated shower here and there.

Come Friday, highs start dropping as high pressure starts to build in. The weekend forecast will be a chilly one!

Black Friday shopping will be under partly cloudy skies with very limited rain chances.

Saturday, mostly sunny skies build in and highs will only climb to the low 60s, but we start Saturday morning in the 30s again!