Drier conditions return behind cold front

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We had a couple of days of rain due to a cold front, but now, back to dry conditions.

Spotty showers are possible through the evening, but it is going to be hard for them to form due to the amount of dry air over the area.

Overnight lows will stay around average in the low 70s.

Into Monday, spotty to isolated sowers are possible as Tropical Storm Imelda pushes some in from the east.

Once Imelda makes the sharp turn to the east, a backdoor cold front will move in, dropping daytime highs to the low to mid 80s and overnight lows to the low to mid 60s.

Isolated showers are possible through the week before rain chances increase through the weekend as a wind changed to come out of the southwest, pushing some moisture in from the Gulf.

