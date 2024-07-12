Drier and less humid out Friday BUT temperatures stay HOT

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday brings us drier air sinking into most of the southeast!

A fair trade? You can decide: We have drier air, BUT temperatures will still be HOT.

So dry and less 'sticky' with highs in the upper 90s, or 'sticky' and humid with highs in the mid 90s?

Either way we've had it all this week!

Highs both Friday and Saturday highs will be in the upper 90s, closer to the triple digits than the mid 90s.

Drier air means dew point temperatures will be in the low 70s. This puts us in the 'humid' category vs. 'very humid' or even 'brutal' categories we've hovered in over the last several weeks.

Rain chances stay isolated to mostly the I-10 corridor and south. Storms will be very spotty, but we may have to get out of the pool here and there to avoid storms through late-afternoon hours.

Highs Monday drop to the mid-90s, but that is when the humidity and scattered rain chances return.