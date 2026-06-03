Drier air settling in

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A break from the rain!

Now that the cold front has finally moved south, the dry air behind it has moved in and is here to stay for the next few days.

It has also brought a slight cool down as lows Wednesday night will get down to the upper 50s to low 60s! However, this won't last long as daytime highs will creep back into the mid to upper 80s Thursday and eventually the 90s by the weekend.

You'll notice as you head outside that humidity levels have dropped, but moisture will return later in the weekend. Get out and enjoy it while it lasts!

Shower activity will hold off until that moisture returns. Rain chances will creep back up in the beginning parts of next week as winds shift to become more southeasterly, pushing in more moisture, and daytime highs start to rise back up.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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